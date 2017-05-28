Man Struck, Killed By Falling Tree He Cut Down

BARNESBORO, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man was killed when a tree he was cutting down fell on top of him.
The Cambria County coroner’s office said 37-year-old Jesse Snyder was using a chain saw to cut the tree on his Susquehanna Township property shortly after noon Saturday.
Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the tree began to fall but hit a nearby branch and was redirected toward Snyder, hitting him on the head.
Lees said he pronounced Snyder dead at the scene due to a head injury. The death was ruled accidental.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)