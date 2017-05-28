EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Man Struck, Killed By Falling Tree He Cut Down

May 28, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Cambria County, Jesse Snyder, Man Killed By Tree, Susquehanna Township

BARNESBORO, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a western Pennsylvania man was killed when a tree he was cutting down fell on top of him.

The Cambria County coroner’s office said 37-year-old Jesse Snyder was using a chain saw to cut the tree on his Susquehanna Township property shortly after noon Saturday.

Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the tree began to fall but hit a nearby branch and was redirected toward Snyder, hitting him on the head.

Lees said he pronounced Snyder dead at the scene due to a head injury. The death was ruled accidental.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

