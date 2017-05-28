EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More
No Public Events At Ohio Zoo Where Gorilla Killed 1 Year Ago

May 28, 2017 6:14 PM
Filed Under: Cincinnati, Cincinnati Zoo, Harambe

CINCINNATI (AP) – No public events are planned at the Cincinnati Zoo marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting of an endangered gorilla.

The zoo’s dangerous-animal response team concluded the life of a 3-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla enclosure last May 28 was in danger and killed 17-year-old Harambe. That led to global mourning, criticism and satires that made him a pop culture phenomenon.

Zoo officials are looking ahead to an expanded Gorilla World exhibit in June and also are working on the timetable for the public debut of a popular new animal.

Viewers have flocked to its website for updates on Fiona, a hippo born prematurely at the zoo in January. Zoo officials say the strong positive response to Fiona has helped a healing process after Harambe’s death.

