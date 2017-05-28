EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

One Dead After McKeesport Shooting

May 28, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Antonio Wallace, Fatal Shooting, McKeesport

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport late Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1800-block of Wesley Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police say when first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Wallace, of McKeesport.

Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

