One Dead After McKeesport Shooting

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in McKeesport late Saturday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1800-block of Wesley Street.
Police say when first responders arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Wallace, of McKeesport.
Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details