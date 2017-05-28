EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More

Report: Washington Twp. Officer Accidentally Inhales Suspected Narcotic

May 28, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Fentanyl, Heroin, Narcan, Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington Township police officer accidentally inhaled a suspected narcotic during an investigation early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 356 in Washington Township.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, officers were sent to the scene to investigate a one-vehicle crash. One of the officers entered the vehicle to get the driver’s wallet and inhaled an unknown substance, suspected to be heroin or fentanyl. Stamp bags and a powder were found inside the vehicle.

The Post-Gazette says the officer was given Narcan and taken to a local hospital for additional treatment. The officer’s current medical condition is unknown.

Just two weeks ago, a police officer in Ohio suffered an accidental overdose when he came into contact with fentanyl while searching a vehicle. He was revived with four doses of Narcan.

