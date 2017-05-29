EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Pens Beat Senators 3-2 | Stanley Cup Final Schedule | More
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Senators’ Demands Underscore McConnell’s Health Care Problem

May 29, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Congressional Budget Office, Health Care Bill, Mitch McConnell, Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants to write a Republican-only health care bill he can push through the Senate. To do that, the Kentucky Republican has to resolve warring demands from conservative and moderate GOP senators.

Whatever bill the Republicans write will lose if just three of the 52 GOP senators defect. That gives McConnell little room for error.

One top worry surfaced in the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report issued last week. It found that Republicans’ House-passed bill would cost 23 million people their health insurance coverage in 2026.

Senators say they’re writing their own bill. And many of them, especially those facing re-election next year, don’t want to be blamed for leaving that many people without insurance.

Republicans also face disputes over Medicaid and tax subsidy cuts.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch