Police Investigating Anti-Semitic Message In Mt. Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) – An anti-Semitic message that says “Kill the Jews!” with a swastika was spelled out in pine cones in a Mt. Lebanon neighborhood and now, police are investigating.

A neighbor saw the hateful message Tuesday morning and was so disturbed that after calling police, they promptly switched the cones to spell out “love.”

Neighbors near the corner of Overlook Drive and Arden Road are confused, saying that the message is not reflective of where they live.

“This is a really inclusive neighborhood. Go around, you’ll see signs written in Spanish, English and Arabic welcoming people,” Nancy Kirschner said.

The home that the message was left out in front of is currently vacant, so police don’t believe it’s a targeted threat.

“I’m just guessing it’s kids thinking it’s funny and not realizing the impact that their humor could have on other people,” Kirschner said.

Police say they believe someone may be taking advantage of someone else’s kindness.

“The crossing guard that works this corner – it’s a relatively new position and he has in the past put out messages during the playoffs like ‘Let’s Go Pens,’ or ‘have a good day’ for a long weekend for the kids and I think that unfortunately someone took his good messaging for the students and made it a very hateful message,” Lt. Duane Fisher said.

