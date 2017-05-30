STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Emrick & McGuire Build Their Own Primanti’s Sandwiches

May 30, 2017 9:32 PM By Dave Crawley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The idea is to portray network hockey announcers enjoying sandwiches of their own creation during a brief getaway at Primanti’s restaurant in the Strip District.

Doc Emrick and Pierre McGuire, partaking of a Pittsburgh tradition.

The scene really is a little restaurant filled with cameras. But the legendary broadcasters are unruffled by the fuss. In fact, Emrich offered play-by-play of the building of his sandwich. It begins with a pickle.

“I’m a Pirate fan,” he explains, “and so it struck me as the green wall and the green grass at PNC, and the mustard was there because it needs to have some gold in it, because it’s the Pirates. And the dark was the hamburger because I’m from Indiana, the state, and we’re pretty simple when it comes to food. We like meat and potatoes. And because the fries are automatically there, it was a hamburger and fries.”

Pierre McGuire was an assistant on those Penguins teams that won Cups in ’91 and ’92. His sandwich choice?

“Cajun chicken with a little bit of American cheese, so it was good,with French fries. I used to come here with Scotty Bowman and eat after Penguins games in the early ’90s,” he said.

As for Doc’s play-by-play, exclusive to Primanti’s?

“Never called a sandwich before. And if this entertained people, I’ll probably never call a sandwich again,” he said.

