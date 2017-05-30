Local Company Busy Printing Up Penguins’ Tee-Shirt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Planning started weeks ago, but printing of a new Penguins tee-shirt has just begun.

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in the win column, “Fans Only,” of Millvale, began printing shirts featuring Sidney Crosby, Matt Murray and Evgeni Malkin with the slogan “Strive for Five.”

As in, five Stanley Cups.

Distributor Fred Fillah says the first order is 3,000 shirts.

“Local stores have the ability to get them quickly. So they’ll have them today. The online store, which turns merchandise very quickly, you can buy very quickly,” he said.

Area chain stores will get their shirts by Wednesday.

Licensed by the National Hockey League, “Fans Only” also done shirts for the Nashville Predators.

However, Fillah says, “My Nashville printer sent me a text in the middle of the night and said, ‘What are you doing?’ And I said, ‘Nothing right now.'”

Fillah says local demand will rise dramatically if the Pens win their second game.