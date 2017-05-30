STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Man, 19, Wounded In Rankin Shooting, Found In Car Near Busway

May 30, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Ralph Iannotti, Rankin, Shooting, Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A young man is in the hospital after he was shot in Rankin on Tuesday evening.

According to Allegheny County Police, the shooting happened in the area of N. Holland and Corey Avenues.

The 19-year-old victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound just before 8:30 p.m. in a car parked near the busway, at the Swissvale Park and Ride.

Police say the man was conscious and alert at the scene, and is now listed in good condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 412-473-1300.

Police are investigating the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

