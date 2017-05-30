Man Convicted Of Manslaughter In Roommate’s Death

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the beating and bludgeoning death of a man during an argument in a western Pennsylvania apartment a year ago.
An Allegheny County judge also convicted 29-year-old Robert Hunter in a nonjury trial of evidence-tampering and a firearms crime in the May 2016 death of 35-year-old Mark Lopata.
Prosecutors said Hunter told them he hit the victim in the head with a hammer and then shot him. The victim’s landlord and neighbor found his body.
Investigators said Hunter had been living with Lopata in Elliott.
Prosecutors said he was sentenced Tuesday to eight to 16 years in prison.
