STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Google Determines Most Commonly Misspelled Words In Each State

May 31, 2017 12:31 PM
Filed Under: Google, Pennsylvania, Sauerkraut

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians apparently love a certain cabbage dish, but don’t know how to spell it.

Google Trends released a map Tuesday that showed the most commonly misspelled words in each state, determined by the top searches for “how to spell.”

According to the map, the word Pennsylvanians look up most often is “sauerkraut.”

Pennsylvania is the only state in which “sauerkraut” is the most searched term.

The word “beautiful” was the most misspelled word in the United States, appearing as the top search in five states — California, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky and New York.

“Pneumonia” is on the map three times, in the northern states of Washington and Maine, as well as the southern state of Alabama.

Connecticut and West Virginia seem to have the most Mary Poppins fans in the country, as the most searched word in both states is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch