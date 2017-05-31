Google Determines Most Commonly Misspelled Words In Each State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvanians apparently love a certain cabbage dish, but don’t know how to spell it.

Google Trends released a map Tuesday that showed the most commonly misspelled words in each state, determined by the top searches for “how to spell.”

According to the map, the word Pennsylvanians look up most often is “sauerkraut.”

We've made a few corrections to the legend. This is the one to use pic.twitter.com/0Z8fUlzmHc — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) May 30, 2017

Pennsylvania is the only state in which “sauerkraut” is the most searched term.

The word “beautiful” was the most misspelled word in the United States, appearing as the top search in five states — California, Minnesota, Ohio, Kentucky and New York.

“Pneumonia” is on the map three times, in the northern states of Washington and Maine, as well as the southern state of Alabama.

Connecticut and West Virginia seem to have the most Mary Poppins fans in the country, as the most searched word in both states is “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

