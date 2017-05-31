Investigators: Smoking Caused Fatal Fire At Midtown Towers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators say smoking caused the fatal fire at the Midtown Towers in Downtown Pittsburgh earlier this month.
They say the victim, 75-year-old Mary Robinson, was likely smoking in her bed when it caught her sixth-floor apartment on fire.
Two other residents were hurt, but survived.
Dozens of tenants were evacuated and are now staying elsewhere.
