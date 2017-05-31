WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Investigators: Smoking Caused Fatal Fire At Midtown Towers

May 31, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Fatal Fire, Mary Robinson, Midtown Towers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators say smoking caused the fatal fire at the Midtown Towers in Downtown Pittsburgh earlier this month.

They say the victim, 75-year-old Mary Robinson, was likely smoking in her bed when it caught her sixth-floor apartment on fire.

Two other residents were hurt, but survived.

Dozens of tenants were evacuated and are now staying elsewhere.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

