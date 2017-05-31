SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charges Withdrawn Against Catfish Tosser | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police Seek Help Identifying Squirrel Hill GetGo Robber

May 31, 2017 6:47 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Police, Robbery, Squirrel Hill

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a GetGo in Squirrel Hill earlier this month.

The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the GetGo on Forward Avenue.

Police say a man entered the store and requested a carton of cigarettes and some cigars. He then demanded the clerk give him the items for free and threatened to get a gun. He fled the store on foot after unsuccessfully trying to take the carton of cigarettes out of the clerk’s hand.

The clerk did not see a gun, but she did experience some wrist pain from when the man tried to take the cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male. He is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and 180 lbs. His hair was in braids, and he was wearing glasses. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt.

He was seen fleeing on foot toward the Starbucks on Murray Avenue after running from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Zone 4 police at (412) 422-6520.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch