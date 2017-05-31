Police Seek Help Identifying Squirrel Hill GetGo Robber

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man who robbed a GetGo in Squirrel Hill earlier this month.

The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the GetGo on Forward Avenue.

Police say a man entered the store and requested a carton of cigarettes and some cigars. He then demanded the clerk give him the items for free and threatened to get a gun. He fled the store on foot after unsuccessfully trying to take the carton of cigarettes out of the clerk’s hand.

The clerk did not see a gun, but she did experience some wrist pain from when the man tried to take the cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a black male. He is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and 180 lbs. His hair was in braids, and he was wearing glasses. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark shorts and a white t-shirt.

He was seen fleeing on foot toward the Starbucks on Murray Avenue after running from the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Zone 4 police at (412) 422-6520.

