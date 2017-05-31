WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 1 Recap | Fan Charged For Throwing Catfish | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

16-Year-Old Girl Charged With Fatally Stabbing Uber Driver

May 31, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Chicago, Fatal Stabbing, Illinois, Uber

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.

Lincolnwood police say they responded to a report of a man screaming for help at about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday when they found 34-year-old Grant Nelson of Wilmette with multiple stab wounds. They say Nelson told them he was a driver for the ride-sharing service Uber and that his passenger stabbed him. Police say they located Eliza Wasni near the crime scene in possession of two weapons they believe she used in the stabbing.

Nelson died later at a nearby hospital. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office says Wasni is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon in Skokie.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch