Female Students Given Questionable Fliers Offering Discounted Senior Pictures

BUTLER (KDKA) — A guy is claiming to offer a good deal on senior pictures to female students in the Butler School District, but the district isn’t convinced it’s a legitimate business.

It was Tuesday afternoon and like clockwork, the students who drive to school were walking to their cars, as they do every day. Only this day…

“Someone was in our parking lot, handing out fliers for senior pictures at a rate of $30,” superintendent Dr. William Pettigrew said.

When parents brought the flier to Pettigrew the next day, he took one look and understood their concern.

“They border a little bit on inappropriate for senior pictures,” he said.

The parents and the school district called in the Butler Township Police, and they were able to identify the man.

“We talked to him [Thursday] morning and told him he was going about things the wrong way,” Police Chief John Hays said. “He did have somewhat of a background in photography.”

Gary Ciangiarulo, 57, declined to comment on the incident, but he told KDKA-TV’s John Shumway that he has 30 years of photography experience and was looking for some work.

Ciangiarulo went inside before KDKA could ask about the nature of the pictures on the flier or all the schools he claims to have done work with.

“He did receive a citation for criminal trespass for being on school property,” Hays said.

Pettigrew says they’re beefing up security, even though Ciangiarulo has been told to stay off the property of all schools. Pettigrew adds there is no indication Ciangiarulo’s actions went beyond handing out the flier.

“Not to the best of my knowledge, no,” he said. “But I can tell you parents were very, very concerned about this issue.”

Ciangiarulo says he’s facing about a $300 fine. The police say for now, there will be no further charges, but if there are more complaints, the investigation will remain open.

