Man Gives Strangers Free Pens Tickets After Wrong Number Mix-Up

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A wrong number mix-up on Wednesday ended with two lucky Penguins fans getting free tickets to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Amy and Mike Santora are longtime Penguins fans. But the hard-working Verona couple is raising three daughters.

Attending a high price playoff game was out of the question, until Amy received a text early Wednesday evening — offering four free tickets to that night’s game. She returned the call. The man at the other end said he texted the wrong number.

“He called me back less than five minutes later and said he found Julianne [the person he initially intended to contact], but she was only taking one set of tickets, so I could have the other,” Amy says.

A pair of $329 tickets. Free.

“This is happening as my husband is walking in, exhausted, after 14 hours of work,” Amy adds.

Her husband wasn’t sure whether or not it was a hoax. At any rate, he says, “I’m like, if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. If it’s not, so be it. We’ll go watch the big screen with the other crazy thousands of people down there, Pens fans.”

“There was no traffic on the way in to 28, which was unbelievable” Amy marvels. “This was at 7:38 p.m., by the way!”

Their lucky night continued. As they approached a jam packed parking lot, the attendant came running out and said, “A car just left. Come on in!”

Will call tickets gave them a seat just behind the goalie. They snapped photographic memories that will last a lifetime, made possible by a stranger.

Amy Santora is grateful for a wonderful evening. “Whoever you are, thank you.”

