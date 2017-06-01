Trump Announces US Pull Out From Climate Pact

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) — President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but will begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction.”

Trump says during a White House Rose Garden announcement that the U.S. will exit the landmark climate agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions to slow climate change.

Trump says the deal “disadvantages” the U.S. and is causing lost jobs and lower wages.

The president specifically mentioned Pittsburgh during his speech, saying, “I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey responded to Trump’s comment on Twitter, saying, “If [Trump] really wanted to help the people of Pittsburgh, he would protect their clean air & opportunity for jobs.”

The announcement fulfills one of Trump’s top campaign pledges. But it also undermines world efforts to combat global warming.

The U.S. had agreed under former President Barack Obama to reduce emissions to 26 percent to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025 – about 1.6 billion tons.

