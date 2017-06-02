Three Rivers Arts Festival Kicks Off In Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is underway in downtown Pittsburgh.
It’s ten days of arts, crafts and live performances throughout Point State Park and the Cultural District.
There are two interactive art installations in place this year. One is inspired by Mary Poppins.
The Umbrella Sky Project, by a Portuguese artist, is new this year. Rows and rows of umbrella hang over a portion of the sidewalk near Gateway Center.
The piece in Point State Park is called “Tidal.” It was created by an artist from India.
“When you enter, there will be a canopy of clouds that are fiber glass and metal, which is handmade, and in the clouds are LED lights,” festival manager Sarah Aziz said.
And if you came to spend money…
“We have 300-plus artists that are selling everything from jewelry to paintings to photography,” Aziz said. “We have 12 categories of artists.”
While the Arts Fest got off to a beautiful start, there is rain in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and a little Tuesday.
