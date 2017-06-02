Pittsburgh Forensic Pathologist Says JFK Assassination Investigation Is Far From Over

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh forensic pathologist says the investigation into the JFK assassination is far from over.

On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was murdered in broad daylight in Dallas, Texas. The Warren Commission concluded Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when he shot the president from the 6th floor of the Texas Book Depository. For years, many have doubted those conclusions and believed it was a greater conspiracy.

One of the most outspoken critics of the Warren Report is nationally-acclaimed forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht.

“The Warren Commission report is sheer nonsense,” he said.

Of all the cases Wecht has been consulted on, the JFK assassination case is the one he is most proud to have worked on.

“I’m proud of it because I’ve had the courage, in my eyes — I don’t say this egotistically — to withstand the pressures from the federal government and many other groups,” said Wecht.

According to Wecht the case is far from over, and the month of October could be a new beginning.

“All of the withheld documents are to be released,” said Wecht.

The 1992 JFK Records Release Act calls for documents that have been hidden from the public to be released after 25 years. 2017 is the year when that will happen. Wecht cannot wait for the new evidence to be released.

“This was a conspiracy involving the overthrow of the government, the killing of the president. Anywhere else in the world it’s called a coup d’etat,” said Wecht.

Wecht said it has not been easy voicing his opinion that opposes the government findings.

“Sometimes you can’t help but wonder about certain things that have happened or some things that don’t happen in terms of this appointment or that recognition. But that’s OK,” said Wecht.

He said it’s a price he is delighted to pay.

Wecht will speak at events in Dallas and Washington D.C. when the new information comes out.

