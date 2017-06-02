Fatal Shooting Victim Found Inside Overturned SUV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.
Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of McClure Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday morning. They found an SUV that had flipped over. The 48-year-old victim was still inside.
“We believe it happened several blocks up the street, where there are some casings that were found,” said public information officer Sonya Toler. “Tthe victim’s vehicle flipped over and paramedics had to extract him from the vehicle.”
Paramedics transported the victim to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition. However, police say the victim was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.
Police said there was no description of the shooter.