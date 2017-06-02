WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pet Valu Looking For Furry Models For 2018 Calendar

June 2, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Casting Call, Pet Valu, Pets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you have the best looking dog on your block? Or what about a fancy feline?

If you think your pet has modeling potential, they could be featured in a 2018 calendar.

Pet Valu is hosting a casting call throughout the month of June.

All you have to do is submit a picture of your pet to Pet Valu’s Facebook page by the end of the month. The contest is open to pet owners in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, as well as Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

The winners will be unveiled when the calendar comes out in November. Featured pets even get a “Pawtograph Party” at their local Pet Valu store.

Visit Pet Valu’s Facebook page here for more details about the contest and how you can enter your furry best friend.

Proceeds from calendar sales benefit groups dedicated to preventing animal cruelty.

