Bonino Looks To Be Out Of Penguins’ Game Lineup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Penguins center Nick Bonino looks to be out of the mix for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Predators.
Bonino was in a suit and, using crutches and in a walking boot about an hour before the start of pregame warmups. He took a shot from P.K. Subban off the left foot or ankle in Game 2 Wednesday.
Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan called Bonino a game-time decision, but based on practice lines Friday, Carter Rowney will slide to center and Carl Hagelin will rejoin the lineup with Bonino out.
