Woman Struck By Train In Shadyside

SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — A woman was struck by a train in Shadyside early Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 12:40 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railroad near South Negley Avenue along the East Busway.
Emergency crews were sent to the scene for a report that a woman had been hit by a train.
Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says firefighters and paramedics were able to remove the victim from the train tracks, and she was sent to a local hospital.
She was last reported to be in stable condition with an arm injury.
The busway was temporarily closed while emergency crews responded to the scene. It has since been reopened. Pittsburgh Port Authority reported slight bus delays.
