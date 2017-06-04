STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

2 Killed In Hill District Fire, 4 Hospitalized

June 4, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Hill District, Wylie Avenue

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a fire in the Hill District early Sunday morning, and four people, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital.

Emergency crews were sent to the 2400-block of Wylie Avenue just after 3 a.m. for a report of a fire in a three-story structure.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says when officers arrived, they discovered people were trapped on the upper floors of the building.

hill district wylie avenue fire 2 Killed In Hill District Fire, 4 Hospitalized

(Photo Credit: Karen Kane/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

According to Toler, a male jumped to his death and was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was later found dead inside the structure.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Four others were hospitalized. A man and a woman were transported to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition. Another man was sent to UPMC Mercy in critical condition.

A firefighter was also sent to UPMC Mercy. He sustained minor injuries after falling through the roof of the building.

wylie avenue hill district fire 2 Killed In Hill District Fire, 4 Hospitalized

(Photo Credit: Karen Kane/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Toler says the Red Cross is assisting at least eight people, and the Salvation Army supported emergency crews and the public at the scene.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch