2 Killed In Hill District Fire, 4 Hospitalized

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Two people were killed in a fire in the Hill District early Sunday morning, and four people, including a firefighter, were sent to the hospital.

Emergency crews were sent to the 2400-block of Wylie Avenue just after 3 a.m. for a report of a fire in a three-story structure.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler says when officers arrived, they discovered people were trapped on the upper floors of the building.

According to Toler, a male jumped to his death and was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was later found dead inside the structure.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

Four others were hospitalized. A man and a woman were transported to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition. Another man was sent to UPMC Mercy in critical condition.

A firefighter was also sent to UPMC Mercy. He sustained minor injuries after falling through the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Toler says the Red Cross is assisting at least eight people, and the Salvation Army supported emergency crews and the public at the scene.

