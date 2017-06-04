Police: Man Kills Himself After Threatening To Shoot Girlfriend

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a man in Washington County killed himself Sunday morning after threatening to shoot his girlfriend.

It started around 1 a.m. at a home in the 500-block of Bower Avenue in Canton Township.

The Washington County coroner’s office identified the victim as 50-year-old Stephen William Holik.

State police say Holik had been drinking and became upset for unknown reasons. He fired one shot from a handgun and threatened to shoot his girlfriend.

She fled from the house and called 911. She was not injured.

According to state police, officers arrived on the scene, but Holik refused to come out of the house. While officers were there, Holik fired several more shots through his ceiling.

A special emergency response team was called, and they unsuccessfully attempted to talk to Holik. An arrest warrant was obtained, and SERT entered the house sometime after 8:40 a.m., where they found Holik dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office estimated the time of death was sometime between 4 a.m. and 8:40 a.m.

