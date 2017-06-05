WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial Set To Begin

June 5, 2017 3:36 AM
Filed Under: Bill Cosby

PHILADELPHIA (AP/KDKA) – Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against him.

A jury from Allegheny County will hear the case in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old actor’s life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.

The suburban Philadelphia trial judge hopes to keep the media from dominating the case the way it did O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial.

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

