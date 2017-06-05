WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Black Bear Crashes Golf Course, Steals Item From Golfer

June 5, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Alaska, Black Bear

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KDKA) – If you’re a golfer, you’ve probably come across some wildlife while out on the course.

But, have you ever had a black bear interrupt your putt?

That was the case for Gary Cox at the Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska last week.

Cox posted a video of a black bear walking up to the flag, leaning on it and then rummaging through a golf bag.

The golfers shouted at the bear and even threw a golf ball at their bag to scare the animal away.

However, the bear still took an item from one of the bags and casually strolled back into the woods.

