Black Bear Crashes Golf Course, Steals Item From Golfer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KDKA) – If you’re a golfer, you’ve probably come across some wildlife while out on the course.
But, have you ever had a black bear interrupt your putt?
That was the case for Gary Cox at the Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska last week.
Cox posted a video of a black bear walking up to the flag, leaning on it and then rummaging through a golf bag.
The golfers shouted at the bear and even threw a golf ball at their bag to scare the animal away.
However, the bear still took an item from one of the bags and casually strolled back into the woods.
