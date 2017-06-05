WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Body Of Boy, 8, Swept Away In Pennsylvania River Found

June 5, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Body Found In River, Central Pennsylvania, Duncannon, Susquehanna River

DUNCANNON, Pa. (AP) – State police in central Pennsylvania say the body of an 8-year-old boy swept away in the Susquehanna River last week has been found.

Police in Perry County said the boy was playing with his 10-year-old brother in a creek that empties into the river when he was swept away by the current shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The other boy called 911 and scores of people searched for him over the weekend, resuming the search Monday morning.

Trooper Brent Miller said his body was found at about 11 a.m. Monday about 100 yards from the point where he disappeared. His name hasn’t been released.

