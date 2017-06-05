WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Not Fast Enough? Allegedly Drunk Woman Goes Berserk Over McChicken Sandwich Order

June 5, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Iowa, McDonald's

DES MOINES (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fight at a McDonald’s in Iowa, which apparently started because the fast food was served fast enough.

According to CBS affiliate KCCI, the incident happened in Des Moines around 9 p.m. Saturday.

A customer in the drive-through captured a heated exchange between a woman, two men and the employee inside at the counter.

The woman was apparently upset because her McChicken sandwich wasn’t prepared as fast as she would have liked.

Eventually, she’s given her sandwich, but throws it at the employee’s head. She then climbs over the counter and begins to fight the employee. A crowd gathers, the fight is broken up and the woman and two men leave the restaurant.

Witnesses said the trio appeared to be intoxicated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

WARNING: Graphic Language

