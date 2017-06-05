Only Two Weeks Left In Pa. Tax Amnesty Program

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Time is running out for thousands of people who owe state taxes to sign up for Pennsylvania’s latest tax amnesty program.

The last time Pennsylvania offered tax amnesty was 2010. More than 800,000 individuals and businesses – some 300,000 of them in the five counties of southeastern Pennsylvania – have received notices that they are eligible.

Acting Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell urges people who owe back state taxes not to wait until the last minute.

“Because midnight June 19, the program ends, and it will not be extended,” said Hassell. “It’s required by law that it end at that point. So, we’re just urging people to get started early.”

Those who file for amnesty will have all of the penalties and half of the interest waived. Those eligible who don’t file will be hit with an additional penalty of 5 percent. And keep in mind, the last Pennsylvania tax amnesty program was seven years ago.

More information is available at www.backtax.pa.gov.

Or call 1-844-727-8283 toll free for tax amnesty info.

