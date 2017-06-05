Sheriff: Florida Workplace Shooting Suspect Kills 5, Turns Gun On Self

ORLANDO, Fla. (KDKA/AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Florida say six people have died, including the shooter, following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

According to Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings, the incident happened around 8 a.m at a company that makes awnings for recreational vehicles.

The suspect has been identified as a 45-year-old man, who was a former employee of the business. He had been fired in April. The suspect was found with a handgun and a knife on his person.

The man had a minor criminal history, which included possession of marijuana and DUI.

About three years ago, police were called to the business after the suspect allegedly “battered another employee.”

The incident is not believed have any link to terrorism.

Seven other people were inside the business at the time of the shooting.

The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.

McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead.”

