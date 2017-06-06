STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

2 Suspects In Custody After Police Chase

June 6, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: Murrysville, Pitcairn, Police Chase

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two suspects were taken into custody after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Police say it began in Pitcairn. Officers pursued a vehicle approximately 12 miles, crossing from Allegheny County into Westmoreland County.

Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop on Route 22 in Murrysville, near Cornerstone Lane. The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody a short time later.

It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing them.

