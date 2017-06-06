2 Suspects In Custody After Police Chase

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two suspects were taken into custody after a police chase early Tuesday morning.
Police say it began in Pitcairn. Officers pursued a vehicle approximately 12 miles, crossing from Allegheny County into Westmoreland County.
Police used spike strips to disable the vehicle. It eventually came to a stop on Route 22 in Murrysville, near Cornerstone Lane. The two suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody a short time later.
It was not immediately clear why police were pursuing them.