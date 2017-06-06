Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Pittsburgh has plenty of attractions and activities to enjoy in the summer, such as numerous trails, Kennywood Park, and summer festivals — but it also has something to offer for those who want more excitement. The city may not be the first place that comes to mind when one thinks of thrill-seeking activities, but it does have some great fun to offer those of you who may want to get the adrenaline going over the weekend. Whether you want to surf or soar through the skies, here are some of the bests summer activities if you’re looking for a little adventure.

Surf Pittsburgh

1407 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 720-1677

www.surfpittsburgh.com Surfing in Pittsburgh? It might seem hard to believe, but it’s true. Surf Pittsburgh offers wake surfing on the city’s rivers, no matter your experience level. Private lessons run $125, with varying prices for group rates — they even offer party packages. All lessons include a private instructor, driver, life vests, and your choice of surfboard based on your surfing style and skill level. Surfing is offered year-round, but most sessions are booked May through October.

Paragliding

Natrona Street

Natrona Heights, PA 15065

(724) 201-9639

www.pittsburghparagliding.com Experience what it feels like to fly through Pittsburgh with a paragliding course. Beginners can fly at one of three bunny hills in the Pittsburgh area in a half-day course, while more advanced fliers can have a lesson at a mountain site two hours east. They also offer a seven- to ten-day course to get your certified paragliding license.

Pittsburgh Flyboards

300 Mulberry St.

Beaver, PA 15009

(724) 601-5563

www.pittsburghflyboards.com Hit the water — or rise above it — with flyboards, hoverboards, and jetpacks from Pittsburgh Flyboards. Prices vary depending on which one you’d like to enjoy. All lessons are done at Bridgewater Crossing in nearby Beaver. If you’d like one of your own, they also sell them. Related: The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring It

Skydive Pennsylvania

496 Old Ash Road

Mercer, PA 16137

1-800-909-JUMP

www.skydivepa.com Does it get more thrilling than jumping out of a plane? Skydive Pennsylvania, located in nearby Mercer at the Grove City Airport, gives you the chance to do just that, and they welcome all skills levels, from first-time tandem jumpers to those wanting to be licensed. And beginners can do their first jump for $239 after a one-hour course — and for $109, you can have a professional get pictures and video to document the experience.