‘He Enslaved Us’: Cosby Accuser Relives Frightening Memories During Trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Day 2 of Bill Cosby‘s criminal trial brought out emotions for many people, not just the alleged victim, but some of his other accusers who are not part of the case but would not miss the trial.

The alleged victim fought back tears as she recounted the night she says Cosby invited her to his home to talk about her career, and gave her wine and three blue pills he said were herbal.

She said she told him she was seeing double and he moved her to the couch. She says that’s when he sexually assaulted her.

Lili Bernard, who acted on the Cosby show and is also an accuser, said listening to her story brings back frightening memories.

“As my limbs were becoming paralyzed, and my arms and my legs were losing function. I feared is my heart was also going to lose function. Was my heart going to stop beating?” said Bernard.

Bernard said she was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby back in the ‘90s, almost exactly the same way.

“He enslaved us with incapacitating drugs, which were shackles. We could not flee, we could not fight effectively. We could not run, we could not escape,” said Bernard.

According to Bernard, legally, she has no recourse in criminal or civil court because of the time frame. But she never stops thinking about it.

“The deep betrayal is something so difficult to deal with. So it’s not just the invasion of the body,” said Bernard.

She says she speaks publicly so that Cosby will never harm anyone else.

“I had to contend with the fear of – perhaps he gave me an STD, perhaps I would be impregnated with the child of a famous celebrity. What would I tell the world?” said Bernard.

The alleged victim will continue testifying on Wednesday. The prosecution called her in the middle of the day Tuesday.

When the jury was out of the room, the defense said it was a total surprise to them. The judge said he didn’t know she would be testifying either, and perhaps, that was their strategy.