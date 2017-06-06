STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

U2 Kicking Off Summer Concert Season At Heinz Field

June 6, 2017 8:22 PM By John Shumway
Filed Under: Clear Bag Policy, Heinz Field, John Shumway, the lumineers, U2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Let the summer concert season begin! The stage is in place and Heinz Field will be rocking to U2’s Joshua Tree tour Wednesday night.

But there are a few things fans need to know:

  • General admission seating on the floor is first come, first serve with entry through Gate 6 on Reedsdale street only. Line up for entry begins at noon.
  • The NFL clear bag policy is in effect. Only small clutch purses will be allowed. Maximum size of a clear bag is roughly the size of a gallon storage bag.
  • Fans with paperless tickets must bring: The credit card used to purchase the ticket and a driver’s license matching the credit card.
  • Parking lots and ticket windows open at 3pm
  • Gates open at 5 p.m.
  • Music begins with the Lumineers between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. U2 is expected on stage approximately 9 p.m.-ish.

The new ticketing system and tight security could mean delays in getting into Heinz Field, so fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Officially, here is the list from the Heinz Field website of what you can’t bring to the concert:

• Any type of non-clear bag exceeding 4.5” x 6.5” in size, including purses, handbags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, fanny packs, diaper bags, briefcases, luggage and computer bags.
• Apparel or signage displaying profane or abusive language
• Alcoholic beverages
• Balls or inflatables of any kind
• Banners/signs on poles
• Cans, coolers of any type, glass bottles or thermoses
• iPads, tablets, Go Pro cameras
• Laser pointers
• Noisemakers
• Selfie Sticks
• Single purpose video cameras or still-photography cameras with a lens longer than 6”
• Stollers or seat cushions
• Weapons/any item that may deemed to be a projective
• Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

