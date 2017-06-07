Infant’s Death Investigated In Ambridge, Police Say Blood Was Found In Mother’s Bed

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway in Beaver County, involving a 1-month-old baby girl who was found dead in Ambridge.

Jesse King last saw his infant daughter, Aurora Grace, when he put her down to sleep this morning. Hours later, he is trying to figure out how she died.

“I am heart broken,” King said.

Aurora Grace Giammaria was born last month. King says he and the baby’s mother are no longer in a relationship, but we’re parenting the baby together.

“Me and her loved that baby more than anybody, and I don’t see her hurting her,” said King.

King says he fed the little girl, put her to bed and then left. He recalls the baby’s mother calling him to say the little girl had awakened, but she would put her back to sleep.

Hours later, he says he got a call from police telling him his daughter was dead.

A late afternoon autopsy was inconclusive, so police will wait for toxicology reports, which could take weeks. But they say there were several things at the scene that just don’t add up.

“There was blood in the mother’s bed,” said Ambridge Police Chief James Mann. “When the officers arrived there, the baby was found in a bassinet. There was no blood in the bassinet, so that tells us that the baby was taken from the bed and placed in the bassinet.”

KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland: “Is mom cooperative?”

Chief Mann: “The mom requested a lawyer when we started asking her questions.”

No charges have been filed at this time.