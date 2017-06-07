STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Pennsylvania House Gears Up For Huge Gambling Expansion Vote

June 7, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Dave Reed, gambling, Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is gearing up for a rushed vote on legislation to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars and elsewhere.

House Majority Leader Dave Reed said Wednesday’s coming vote is an important step before budget negotiations heat up this month.

The legislation hadn’t been unveiled by mid-day Wednesday, and it’s not clear whether it’ll have support from senators or Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Republicans hope to reap hundreds of millions of dollars from taxes and license fees, and say the gambling revenue is necessary to prop up Pennsylvania’s deficit-riddled finances.

It would allow licensed casinos to bring gambling to the internet, airports and satellite locations around Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, bars and other locations with a liquor license could operate slot machine-style video games.

A similar bill failed last summer in the House.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch