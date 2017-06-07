STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Steelers LB James Harrison Calls Out NFL For His Third Drug Test Of Offseason

June 7, 2017 10:26 AM
Filed Under: James Harrison, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is known around the league and among fans for his insane workouts. The linebacker routinely posts videos to his Instagram of the various things he does to get himself ready for the NFL season. You’ve probably watched, like many fans, in amazement and thought to yourself ‘how is that possible for a 39-year-old player?’

Well, we can probably rule out PEDs since according to Harrison’s Instagram account, he was selected for a random drug test for the third time this offseason yesterday.

 

 

Harrison further expressed his displeasure with another post later in the day.

 

#insultingmyintelligence

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

 

He seems to believe that the testing hasn’t exactly been random this offseason, a theory that he has proposed before, most notably in speaking with PennLive.com last December.

“I mean it’s random, right? It’s supposed to be random, so it’s random, right?

“I just wish I had that much luck with the lottery. That’s all.” …

Harrison himself said he doesn’t have a problem with the process or a suggestion for changing it, though he called it funny.

Said Harrison: “I’m starting to think it’s not as random.”

Harrison has never failed a test in the NFL, though he was part of the league’s investigation into the Al-Jazeera report last year and was cleared of all suspicion by the league.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch