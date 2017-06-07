STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Trump To Nominate Ex-Justice Department Official To Lead FBI

June 7, 2017 8:13 AM
Filed Under: Christopher Wray, Donald Trump, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’ll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump’s tweets that his choice – lawyer Christopher Wray – is “a man of impeccable credentials.”

There’s no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, “Details to follow.”

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

Wray worked for the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

