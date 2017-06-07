Coroner: Woman Twice Jumped From Bridge, Died Second Time

AIRVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a Pennsylvania woman died after twice jumping from the same bridge.
York County Coroner Pam Gay has yet to release the name of the 25-year-old woman who died about noon Tuesday. Gay has ruled the death a suicide.
Gay says witnesses saw the woman jump from a catwalk beneath the Norman Wood Bridge in Lower Chanceford Township and land on a sandy area about 20 feet below. The woman told the witnesses she was OK before climbing back onto the catwalk beneath the bridge and walking farther out over the Susquehanna River.
The coroner says that’s where the woman jumped again, this time landing on some rocks near a bridge pier more than 100 feet below.
The two-lane, 21-span bridge connects York and Lancaster counties.
