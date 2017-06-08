STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Cops: Man Busted For Selling Drugs At Pennsylvania Chipotle

June 8, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Delaware County, Drug Bust

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) – An employee at a Chipotle restaurant in Pennsylvania has been busted on charges he sold drugs there and stored paraphernalia in restroom toilet tank.

Radnor police Superintendent Bill Colarulo says Wednesday’s bust resulted from undercover purchases of drugs from employees in recent weeks.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert Lane, of Philadelphia, was arrested after he reportedly tried to sell a half-pound of marijuana to an undercover officer for $975. Two other people sitting in a car in the parking lot were arrested after a drug-sniffing dog hit on the vehicle, too.

Radnor’s health department shut down the restaurant because of possible violations and police found packages for blunt cigars that are often used to smoke marijuana hidden in the toilet.

Chipotle says the allegations “if true, represent completely unacceptable conduct.” The restaurant is cooperating with authorities.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

