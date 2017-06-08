Marlins’ Volquez Follows No-Hitter With 7 Scoreless Innings Against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Edinson Volquez didn’t throw a no-hitter this time. He thought he had no-hit stuff.

Volquez followed his no-hitter by pitching seven scoreless innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Thursday night.

“I threw more strikes, more breaking balls than the last time, and my fastball was better after the first inning,” Volquez said. “I thought my stuff was better.”

Volquez (3-7) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two while winning his third straight start. He helped the Marlins win for the ninth time in 12 games and raised his career record to 4-0 against the Pirates, a team he pitched for in 2013.

Volquez has allowed only one run in 22 innings during his streak, including a no-hitter last Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was winless in his first nine starts after being signed to a two-year, $22-million contract in the offseason to help fill the void left by the death of ace Jose Fernandez in a boating accident last September.

Volquez sustained an ankle injury in the first inning of the no-hitter but it was not an issue.

“I think his ankle injury has actually helped him,” manager Don Mattingly said. “He has to stay calm on that ankle and it keeps him from getting out of his delivery.”

Derek Dietrich and Christian Yelich both had three hits, including two doubles, for the Marlins and J.T. Realmuto and Tyler Moore added two hits each.

Volquez’s bid to become the second pitcher in baseball history to throw back-to-back no-hitters ended just two batters into the game when Josh Harrison had a bunt single down the third-base line.

“I said ‘Why’d you bunt?’ and he said, ‘Because you just threw a no-hitter,'” Volquez said with a laugh. “I told him he could have it.”

Johnny Vander Meer remains the only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters, doing so in 1938 for the Cincinnati Reds.

Harrison doubled in the sixth to end a string of 12 straight batters retired by Volquez.

The Pirates, who lost their third straight, avoided a shutout in the ninth inning when Josh Bell had a run-scoring groundout.

Gerrit Cole (3-6) was tagged for seven runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings as his struggles continued. He is 1-2 with a 10.73 ERA in his four starts, giving up 23 runs and 39 hits in 19 1/3 innings.

Dietrich capped a three-run first inning with a two-run double. The Marlins chased Cole in the fifth with five consecutive two-out singles that produced three runs and increased the lead to 7-0.

“It’s not happening,” Cole said. “I haven’t really gone through something like this before. I have to turn it around.”

BULLPEN SHUFFLE

The Pirates recalled RHP Dovydas Neverauskas from Triple-A Indianapolis and he pitched one scoreless inning. RHP Johnny Barbato was optioned to the same club. Neverauskas became the first Lithuanian-born pitcher to appear in a major league game April 24.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tom Koehler (right shoulder bursitis) made his first rehab start Thursday since going on the DL on May 17, pitching four innings for high Class A Jupiter and giving up three runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. … LHP Justin Nicolino (left finger contusion) is scheduled to make a rehab start June 13 for a team to be determined then rejoin the rotation.

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (testicular cancer) will have his next step determined Friday. Taillon made his third rehab start Wednesday, pitching six innings for Indianapolis and allowing five runs.

UP NEXT

Marlins RHP Vance Worley (0-2, 6.59 ERA) will pitch Friday night against Pirates rookie RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-5, 6.97). Worley has worked just a combined 12 2/3 innings in his three starts since being called up May 20 from Triple-A New Orleans. Glasnow has lost his last two outings, allowing nine runs in 10 innings.

