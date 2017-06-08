STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police Release Surveillance Photos Of Monroeville Eat ‘N Park Robbery Suspect

June 8, 2017 5:20 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Eat N’Park, Monroeville, Robbery

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at the Eat ‘n Park in Monroeville.

The robbery happened last Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male between 40 and 50 years of age. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and carried a black backpack.

As he left the restaurant, police say he put on a pair of sunglasses and a camo baseball cap.

Police are hoping someone will recognize him.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Monroeville Police at 412-856-1111.

