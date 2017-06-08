World War II Vet Receives High School Diploma 70 Years Later

SHAMOKIN (KDKA) – A central Pennsylvania veteran graduated high school yesterday.

Elmer Shinskie, 92, is a World War II veteran and was able to graduate 70 years after he started high school.

Shinskie left school in 10th grade and was drafted into the Army in 1943.

Thanks to the Operation Recognition program, Shamokin Area High School is allowed to grant diplomas to honorably discharged World War II veterans.

Shinskie got the diploma at the ceremony and received a standing ovation.

“He always talked about it. He always said maybe he’d go back to school, but with working, he didn’t have the time to go back to school,” Shinskie’s wife, Esther, said.

“It’s something that I never thought I’d ever see,” Elmer Shinskie said.

Shinskie’s two daughters also brought their families to watch him graduate.

He said he already has a place picked out to hang his newly earned diploma.

