STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

World War II Vet Receives High School Diploma 70 Years Later

June 8, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Elmer Shinskie, Shamokin Area High School

SHAMOKIN (KDKA) – A central Pennsylvania veteran graduated high school yesterday.

Elmer Shinskie, 92, is a World War II veteran and was able to graduate 70 years after he started high school.

Shinskie left school in 10th grade and was drafted into the Army in 1943.

Thanks to the Operation Recognition program, Shamokin Area High School is allowed to grant diplomas to honorably discharged World War II veterans.

Shinskie got the diploma at the ceremony and received a standing ovation.

“He always talked about it. He always said maybe he’d go back to school, but with working, he didn’t have the time to go back to school,” Shinskie’s wife, Esther, said.

“It’s something that I never thought I’d ever see,” Elmer Shinskie said.

Shinskie’s two daughters also brought their families to watch him graduate.

He said he already has a place picked out to hang his newly earned diploma.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch