STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Police Investigating Fineview Shooting

June 9, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Belleau Street, Fineview, Shooting

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Police are investigating after someone was shot in Fineview on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 1700-block of Belleau Street.

Police say there were several reports of shots fired in the area.

As officers were on their way to the scene, they were told a male victim had arrived at a local hospital by private means with a minor gunshot wound to the hand.

According to police, no further details have been confirmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch