Police Investigating Fineview Shooting

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Police are investigating after someone was shot in Fineview on Friday morning.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 1700-block of Belleau Street.
Police say there were several reports of shots fired in the area.
As officers were on their way to the scene, they were told a male victim had arrived at a local hospital by private means with a minor gunshot wound to the hand.
According to police, no further details have been confirmed.
The investigation is ongoing.
