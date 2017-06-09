Neighborhood War Rages On After Judge’s Ruling In Property Dispute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Call it the mother of all neighborhood disputes.

For four years, neighbors have squared off over a pathway and set of steps in Greenfield.

For decades, it was a public right of way connecting a dead-end street to the one on the other side until it somehow went up for tax sale.

When the Cronin family bought it, they blocked off the steps and put up no trespassing signs, starting a neighborhood war.

“They will not let them walk over here. Everybody has to go down the street, all the way around,” said Greenfield resident Steve “Lefty” Sturm.

Two weeks ago, the matter ended up before Judge Joseph James and the Cronin family’s attorney predicted there would be no happy outcome.

“I don’t think, in a case like this, there can ever be a resolution where everyone is happy,” said attorney James DePasquale.

He was right because on Friday, Judge James ruled that the Cronins bought the property fair and square and they own it outright. Neighbors are livid.

“I tell you what Judge James blew it. He did. He blew it,” said Sturm.

But they vow to appeal.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan: “So, you’re not going to let this drop?”

Sturm: “No, can’t let it drop. It’ll ruin everybody’s houses here. We’ll never be able to sell for the value of what they’re supposed to be worth.”

“It’s a typical neighborhood dispute that never has a resolution no matter what the resolution is,” said DePasquale

The judge has ruled, but tensions remain high. The decision is likely be appealed, but the longest running neighborhood dispute in the city is certain to drag on.