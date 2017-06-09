Swissvale Couple Facing Charges After Children Found In House Of Filth

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A Swissvale couple is facing charges after police found three children living in a house of filth.

Swissvale Police say they’re familiar with Nicole Sterling and Alton Alston. They had been called to the home in the 2100-block of Hudson Street for domestic problems before.

A neighbor, who does not want to be identified, heard the couple having another fight.

“She apparently cut him under his eye,” the neighbor said. “I didn’t see any of that, but we did hear the yelling back and forth. ‘Get out of my house, get out of my house, get out of my house.'”

But when police came to the front door, they found something else — a terrible odor coming from the residence.

When officers tried to investigate, Sterling told them they were there for a domestic call. But conditions were so bad, officers decided to investigate, especially after they learned that three children were living there.

Once inside, they found rodent feces, filthy floors littered with beer cans, pots containing moldy food, and clothes scattered all over the floors in the bedrooms.

“It’s bad. It’s just bad,” the neighbor said. “I mean, there’s garbage on the street. We see people peeing in the front.”

Police say Alston already had an outstanding warrant.

The couple was taken into custody.

Sterling’s children, ages 11 and under, were placed in the care of Children, Youth and Families.

“Let’s just hope the kids get what they deserve. Kids deserve a better home, a better life,” the neighbor said.

Sterling is charged with simple assault for cutting Alston under his eye. Both are charged with recklessly endangering the welfare of children.

