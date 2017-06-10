Report: ‘Batman’ Star Adam West Dies At 88

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — “Batman” star Adam West has died at age 88.
Variety reported the news Saturday morning.
The West family says the actor passed away Friday night after “a short but brave” battle with leukemia.
A post from the family on West’s official Facebook page says, “We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years.”
West was best known for his starring role on the 1960s TV show “Batman.”
According to the Tribune-Review, West recently made an appearance at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con alongside his on-screen Robin, Burt Ward. The actors signed autographs and took photos with fans at the Monroevile convention in April.
Variety says West is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details