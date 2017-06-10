STANLEY CUP FINAL: Game 5 Recap | Balloon Man | Wrong Number Mix-Up | Catfish Controversy | Crosby Tattoo | Worst Hype Video Ever | Expert Picks | Keys To Victory | Tale Of 2 Cities | Big Business | Schedule | More

Report: ‘Batman’ Star Adam West Dies At 88

June 10, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Adam West, Batman, Celebrity Death, Obituary

LOS ANGELES (KDKA) — “Batman” star Adam West has died at age 88.

Variety reported the news Saturday morning.

The West family says the actor passed away Friday night after “a short but brave” battle with leukemia.

A post from the family on West’s official Facebook page says, “We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years.”

West was best known for his starring role on the 1960s TV show “Batman.”

According to the Tribune-Review, West recently made an appearance at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Con alongside his on-screen Robin, Burt Ward. The actors signed autographs and took photos with fans at the Monroevile convention in April.

Variety says West is survived by his wife, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch