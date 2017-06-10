Man Caught Shoving 15 Bottles Of Motor Oil Into Pants At 7-Eleven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (KDKA) — A Florida man was arrested last week after a detective witnessed him shoving several bottles of motor oil and a number of DVDs into his pants at a convenience store.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were filing this crime under “you can’t make this stuff up.”
It happened on June 1 at a 7-Eleven in Florida.
According to the sheriff’s office, 38-year-old William Jason Hall walked into the store, went down an aisle and shoved several quart-sized bottles of Pennzoil into his baggy blue jeans. He then knocked a number of DVDs off a shelf and slid them into his pants when he bent down to pick them up.
A plainclothes detective sitting in an unmarked patrol car in the parking lot had a clear view of what Hall was doing. The detective stopped Hall as he exited the store and walked towards his own vehicle.
The Polk’s County Sheriff’s Office says Hall attempted to steal 15 bottles of Pennzoil and 30 DVDs.
Officials say this was Hall’s third arrest for petit theft, making the charges a felony.
