PrideFest Kicks Off Busy Weekend Downtown

June 10, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Pride, PrideFest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PrideFest kicked off a busy weekend in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Crowds flocked downtown to take in a variety of entertainment, shop at vendors set up along Liberty Avenue and enjoy the general atmosphere.

“Basically what we have here is just a bunch of people loving themselves and accepting themselves for who they are,” Theodore Jackson, of Pittsburgh, said. “That’s my favorite thing about this community is that we’re so strong and we go through so many things and we still find a way to love ourselves.”

“I look forward to Pride every year. I love coming here, I love meeting new people,” Zadorian Lane, of Pittsburgh, said. “It’s a way for all of us to come together and feel free and just have fun.”

Some people came into town just for PrideFest. Lauren De Matteis and Shawn Miller traveled from Canton, Ohio, to join the celebrations.

“We’ve been to the Columbus Pride festival, where we live, and it’s really big. We’ve also been to the Cleveland Pride festival,” De Matteis said. “But we heard Pittsburgh has, like, singers and stuff, so we wanted to come here and experience it, so that’s why we came to Pittsburgh.”

For others, this weekend is their first experience at Pride.

“This is my first Pride,” Jackson said. “I came out last year and that kinda didn’t really go so well, so I feel like now it’s like, this was worth it.”

Saturday’s festivities will close with Jennifer Hudson’s performance at the Pride In The Street concert at 7 p.m.

A rally and march are scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

